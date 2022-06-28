Fire along Highway 101 near Sonoma-Marin line burns 135 acres, causes traffic delays, SMART train suspension

A small wildfire burned more than 100 acres on Monday afternoon near the Sonoma and Marin line, triggering major traffic delays that included the closure of northbound lanes and an hour-long suspension of SMART train service.

The blaze began as a series of three smaller fires that merged and together were at 75% containment as of 6:30 p.m., said Todd Overshiner, battalion chief of the Marin County Fire Department. He said the fire covered about 135 acres in total.

There were no evacuations for the incident that was first reported about 4:30 p.m., in the vicinity of the community of San Antonio and the Redwood Landfill, according to Marin County.

Northbound Highway 101 was down to one lane and at times shut down completely and there was a “huge backup” onto Highway 37, according to the county. “Do not attempt to travel North on 101 North of 37, if at all,” the county advised commuters.

SMART train service through Sonoma-Marin Narrows was suspended, the agency announced on Twitter about 5:30 p.m. Service was restore about an hour later.

One fire was reported east of the highway near the landfill. Another was shown by photos to be along the highway near the San Antonio Road exit.

A Cal Fire helicopter and air tanker assisted in the firefight.

No immediate cause was given for the fires, Overshiner said.

Weather conditions as of Monday afternoon included onshore winds from the west, but not so strong to fuel extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in Novato were recorded at 10 to 15 mph along with a higher humidity level, said Warren Blier, a science officer for the weather service.

“This is not what we would consider our more worrisome fire conditions,” Blier said.

A separate fire burned Monday afternoon in western Sonoma County off Roblar and Valley Ford roads. One person was reported by sheriff’s officials to have died in the fire, which had grown to about 63 acres before it was fully contained by 6 p.m.

The cause of that fire was also under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.