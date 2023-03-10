After being buried in 50 feet of snow this season, several ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe region announced Friday that they would close all lift operations for the day due to rain and flooding.

At 6:50 a.m., Olympic Valley’s Palisades Tahoe reported that the resort was closed for the day.

Rain was falling up to 8,500 feet elevation and winds on the mountain’s ridgeline hit 139 mph, causing high avalanche danger on the mountain and making roadways hazardous, according to Palisades Tahoe public relations manager Patrick Lacey.

Additionally, Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Kirkwood, Northstar California Resort in Truckee and Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe reported they were closed Friday due to severe weather.

In a statement on Twitter, Kirkwood added that the resort may stay closed Saturday as well, and Northstar said staff would “continue to reevaluate for tomorrow's operations.”

Just in case you missed our Retweet earlier from @KirkwoodMTN- KIRKWOOD WILL BE CLOSED TOMORROW 3/10 DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER pic.twitter.com/4PdVUJHoid — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) March 9, 2023

10:15 am | #MtnUpdate: As a reminder, Northstar California will remain closed today, Friday, March 10th. We will continue to reevaluate for tomorrow's operations. Stay tuned for more updates. — Northstar Mtn Update (@northstarmtn) March 10, 2023

MTN UPDATE: Heavenly will be CLOSED today 3/10/2023 due to severe weather coming into the area. — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) March 10, 2023

The atmospheric river that began moving through the North Bay Thursday is now bringing light to moderate showers to the Sierra and western Nevada, according to the National Weather Service’s Reno office.

The Sierra Avalanche Center also issued an avalanche warning for the Central and Eastern Sierra through 7 a.m. Sunday as the rain is expected to overload the snowpack and create widespread areas of unstable snow.

8:57 AM Radar Update📡: Light to moderate showers continue to move through the Sierra and western Nevada this morning. Showers will linger through the morning and into the afternoon today. #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/40FUHKSY78 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 10, 2023