Several US Capitol Police officers suspended, under investigation over actions related to rally, invasion

WASHINGTON - Several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support for the demonstration last week that turned into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to members of Congress, police officials and staff members briefed on the developments.

Eight investigations have been launched into the actions of Capitol officers, according to one congressional aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the status of the internal review.

In one of the cases, officers had posted what Capitol Police investigators found to be messages showing support for the rally on Wednesday that preceded the attack on the complex, including touting President Donald Trump's baseless contention that the election had been stolen through voter fraud, the aide said.

Investigators in another instance found that a Capitol officer had posted "inappropriate" images of President-elect Joe Biden on a social media account. The aide declined to describe the photographs.

The scrutiny of the Capitol Police comes amid intensifying recriminations over why the complex was insufficiently protected when thousands of Trump supporters converged on Washington to protest the congressional action to certify Biden's win.

On Sunday, former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the attack, told The Washington Post in an interview that congressional security officials rebuffed his efforts to put the District of Columbia National Guard on standby before the joint session.

House and Senate lawmakers have called for investigations into the security failures that day. One police officer died as a result of the mayhem, and others were seriously injured. Four civilians also died, including one who was shot by police and three others in medical emergencies.

In a statement Monday night, acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said "several" officers have been suspended.

"The Department also has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies," she said. "Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination."

On Monday, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, whose committee has financial oversight over the Capitol Police, told reporters in a video conference call that one of those suspended was captured in images of the riot that went viral online. The photo appears to show a Capitol officer allowing or even posing for a rioter to take a picture with the officer.

A news photographer who can be seen in the picture when the selfie was taken told The Post that the image must have been captured in the first two hours after the mob breached the building.

A video of the moment shows that the picture was taken just inside a security checkpoint. An alarm, perhaps from a nearby magnetometer, blares as men from the crowd appear to keep entering the door without police checking for weapons. The photographer said he thought the image was taken in a doorway near the northwestern corner of the Capitol.

Another officer who was suspended was seen outside the complex wearing a red Make America Great Again baseball cap at the time rioters were surrounding the Capitol, Ryan said.

One video taken during the mayhem appears to show an officer wearing a MAGA cap leading a line of men in black helmets and body armor as they leave the Capitol to a crowd of applauding rioters. It is unclear whether other men behind him are officers or rioters.

Ryan said Pittman, who took command of the department on Friday after Sund's resignation, determined that the actions "qualified for immediate suspension."

"The main point is that Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or small level in any way," Ryan said.

A woman who answered a phone listed for Capitol Police union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou hung up Monday evening when reached by a reporter. Papathanasiou did not immediately reply to a follow-up email seeking comment.

The suspensions come as various law enforcement agencies have opened probes into whether their own members took part in the Capitol riot or cheered on the attackers.

The Secret Service indicated Monday that it was investigating an officer who posted comments on Facebook in which she accused lawmakers who formalized Biden's win of treason and echoed Trump's conspiracy theories about the rigging of the election.

According to screenshots provided to The Post, the officer posted a meme on Facebook of Trump shaking hands with himself in the Oval Office, titled "Here's to the Peaceful Transition of Power." The day after the attack on the Capitol, a comment posted in the officer's name ridiculed efforts to remove him from office and accused lawmakers who were formally accepting the electoral college vote of "committing treason on live tv."