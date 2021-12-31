Subscribe

Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 31, 2021, 12:52PM
LONG BEACH — Beaches along the south Los Angeles County coast were closed Friday due to a spill untreated sewage, authorities said.

A sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 2 million gallons to 4 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor, the city of Long Beach said in a statement.

The Long Beach health officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, ordered a temporary closure of all swimming areas of the city's approximately 7 miles of beaches.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches.

Authorities said the beaches would remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards.

The Daily Breeze reported that the spill forced cancellation of the New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

