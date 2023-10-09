Sexual assault on UC Davis campus reported to Santa Rosa police

A sexual assault reported to Santa Rosa authorities last week is now being investigated by campus police at UC Davis.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call about 2:45 p.m. Oct. 3 reporting a possible late-September assault on UC Davis’s campus.

Santa Rosa police did not indicate if the person attacked was a local resident to protect their identity.

On Wednesday, the agency contacted campus police, which later confirmed the assault took place.

The individual assaulted said she was walking along a bike path in the north-central portion of campus at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 when a man pulled her into bushes near a laboratory and sexually assaulted her. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities described the suspect as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall with short, dark hair. He was last ween wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Campus police did not have an age for the suspect and did not mention if he was a student.

Following an advisory sent out by UC Davis police regarding the assault, authorities have upped security on campus, according to a university news release.

Campus police and security are adding foot patrols and the university is fixing lighting in poorly lit areas identified by a campus safety committee, students, faculty and staff.

Officials have also expanded hours for the Safe Rides program, which provides free car rides to students in vehicles operated by trained security personnel.

Anyone with information related the investigation is encouraged to call the UC Davis Police Department at 530-754-2677.

