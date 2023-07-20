San Francisco biotech company FibroGen announced a restructuring plan that will include laying off nearly a third of its workforce.

The company announced the reductions in staff in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week, saying that 32% of its workers will be eliminated in an effort to reduce its operating expenses. FibroGen confirmed with SFGATE via email that 104 positions have been cut throughout the U.S. and the layoffs will take place through the end of the first quarter of 2024. It's unclear how many of the company's 325 employees live in San Francisco.

FibroGen, which develops treatments for anemia, cancer and fibrotic disease, operates out of Mission Bay. The company declined to comment on if its future at that location would be affected by the cost-cutting measures.

Founded in 1993, FibroGen estimated it will save $30-$35 million in annual expenses with the cuts.

While most of the media attention centers on layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area biotech companies have been experiencing economic headwinds as well. Just last month, Illumina, a biotech company known for developing and manufacturing equipment used in DNA sequencing, announced it would begin layoffs and reduce its real estate holdings. Earlier this year, Genentech, one of the largest biotechnology employers in the Bay Area, closed a South San Francisco facility and announced it would lay off around 265 workers.

___

(c)2023 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.