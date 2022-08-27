SF Lyft driver goes to hospital after attack, police say

A San Francisco Lyft driver was taken to the hospital after a suspect robbed and beat him, and then drove off with his car in broad daylight on Thursday in the city's SoMa neighborhood, officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department said it received a report of an assault at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Market and Fremont streets. The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off, police said in a report on Friday.

The San Francisco Police Department didn't say whether the suspect was a passenger in the Lyft, but it did say the incident occurred after the driver dropped off a client.

Officers called an ambulance to the scene, and medics transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The police department's investigation bureau said on Twitter that police in Fairfield pursued the suspect, and he was later arrested after police in Solano County chased him on Interstate 80.

The San Francisco's robbery unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation, booking the 39-year-old male suspect for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.