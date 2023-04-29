A rogue work of art mysteriously emerged in Golden Gate Park last weekend, nestled between the de Young Museum and the SkyStar Wheel.

A fiberglass statue of two butterflies that served as a memorial to the extinct Xerces butterfly took over the former location of the Junipero Serra statue that was toppled in 2020. It came with a plaque noting that the Xerces butterfly was "driven to extinction by urban development and the destruction of the sand dunes of the San Francisco Peninsula." But Friday morning, the fiberglass butterflies vanished just as quickly as they appeared.

The Arts Commission tore the statue down, calling it "unauthorized" and a potential safety hazard.

"The manner in which this unsanctioned and unpermitted work that was surreptitiously installed without going through the proper process and procedure as outlined in the Art Commission's Guidelines for Temporary Public Art installations poses numerous safety concerns," read a statement shared with SFGATE Friday. "These include potential hazards and liability issues due to the unknown nature of the composition of the piece and unconfirmed installation methods used."

Any work of art installed on city property must be approved by the Arts Commission, the statement said.

That hasn't stopped people from displaying their artistic creations in the park — including a miniature Victorian home and painted fairy doors — but a situation like the one posed by "Memorial to the Extinct Xerces Blue Butterfly" has never occurred before, a spokesperson for the Arts Commission told SFGATE.

The butterflies, which measured 150 by 60 inches, are being held in a secure storage facility, the spokesperson said. The plinth they were installed on will be assessed for any damages caused by the installation.