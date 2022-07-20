SF police arrest alleged 'prolific retail burglary suspect' featured in viral video

San Francisco police arrested a 41-year-old man Saturday who ABC7 said appeared in a viral video in June 2021 riding a bicycle through a Walgreens store and filling a trash bag with goods.

The San Francisco Police Department called him a "prolific retail burglary suspect" and believe he has recently stolen more than $15,000 worth of items.

The alleged thief was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary at a store at the intersection of Haight and Fillmore streets on July 16 at 11 a.m. At the scene, an officer spotted the suspect riding away on a bicycle with a large trash bag and approached him with his police car. When the suspect resisted arrest, a store employee intervened and helped placed him in handcuffs, a news release said.

The suspect was booked into San Francisco County Jail and faces multiple charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of a burglary tool, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, police said.

Two days prior on July 14, the police department said it responded to a similar report of a burglary at the same store, but by the time they arrived the suspect had fled the scene on a bicycle. An employee told officers that the suspect filled a trash bag with stolen items including over-the-counter medications, clothing and cosmetics valued at over $1,500, police said.

Police believe the suspect arrested on Saturday is also responsible for the July 14 burglary and as well as more than a dozen similar thefts at the same retail store.

The suspect was arrested nearly a year ago after a report of a burglary, and in April, he pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft, KTVU reported. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and one year probation.

ABC7 shared a video of him allegedly shoplifting at a former Walgreens in Hayes Valley last June.

Last week, San Francisco police arrested a 38-year-old man who was allegedly operating a fencing operation from his home that dealt in over-the-counter medication and personal care products. Police believe the suspect was selling the items online and shipping them to locations around the world, "yielding over half a million dollars annually for at least the last three years," a news release said.