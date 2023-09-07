Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday celebrated in November remembering loved ones who have died.

Traditionally, families commemorate the date by creating altars, known as ofrendas, to honor and welcome back their late loved ones. The altars are often adorned with framed photos and favorite foods of the people remembered.

In the spirit of the day, we are asking readers of La Prensa Sonoma and The Press Democrat to help us create an altar remembering community members who have died.

To participate, please submit a picture of and paragraph about the person. Both will be published in the October 2023 La Prensa Sonoma print issue and online at laprensasonoma.com and pressdemocrat.com.