Share your thoughts about Afghanistan’s collapse

A stunned world watched in real time Sunday the collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban, a militant terrorist group determined to seize complete control of the country. Afghanistan’s disintegration, the sudden exodus of the country’s president and the rapid-fire exit of Western diplomats reminds many of the 1975 collapse of Saigon in South Vietnam.

The Press Democrat wants to hear from those in Northern California who have thoughts about the Taliban’s rapid advancement and the failed attempt to reinvent Afghanistan these past two decades through U.S. and NATO military involvement and the investment of tens of billions of taxpayers’ dollars.

Were you a member of the military who served there? Was your family affected by the two-decade war? Are you an author or professor who studied or wrote about U.S. military and economic involvement in Afghanistan? Are you a taxpayer angry about the loss of American lives and the fruitless investment of public dollars funneled into Afghanistan? Are you an Afghan native who relocated to Sonoma County?

We’d like to hear from you. Please share your name, contact information and how you have been affected by either Afghanistan’s collapse or America’s role in reshaping the country by contacting our editor at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. We would like to have a reporter contact you for a future story.

