Shasta, Riverside counties fall back to purple tier due to rising coronavirus cases

Rising coronavirus cases forced Riverside and Shasta counties to fall back from the red tier to the more-restrictive purple tier in the state of California's reopening framework, state officials said Tuesday.

The new tier status means restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and places of worship can no longer host people indoors in these counties, beginning Friday.

Shasta County has seen an alarming rise in cases in recent weeks with outbreaks reported at an evangelical school and nursing facility. From Oct. 9-19, the county recorded 424 new cases. The county has seen 29 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, the county submitted a request to the state to prevent the move into the purple tier, stating "the county has not identified significant disease spread in the sectors that will be further restricted in the purple tier." The request was denied.

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to hold a special meeting this week, likely on Thursday, to discuss whether it's possible for the county to withdraw from the state's color-coded reopening framework.

District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh told the Record Searchlight the outbreak is the result of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry and a Redding nursing home, and not due to businesses that are following safety measures.

"Folks, this is not OK. Purple is not our friend," Baugh told the Record Searchlight. "We can't allow ... purple to dictate our lives."

District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert thinks a break from the state could be an unwise move.

"We're a subdivision of the state of California, and in order to be lawful, we need to follow the law," Rickert said. "There hasn't been a county that has broken away yet. ... We need to understand the ramifications of making independent moves. I look at the big picture. I understand how Sacramento controls our revenue. It's important that we continue to have those revenue streams available."

Riverside County also submitted a request for adjudication that was denied and will be moving forward with the requirements in the purple tier.

"Our COVID-19 case rates remain elevated, even without the testing penalty, and the state believes that additional time and adjudication will not rectify this," Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said at Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting per KESQ.

He added, "I do appreciate the tremendous effort made by our businesses and residents over the last week of testing, but I think it is clear we will not be able to test our way out of this. We do still need robust testing levels to define the problem and intervene with cases and contacts as quickly as we can ... and we want to minimize the penalty assessed for being below the state testing median."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's system sorts counties into four tiers -- "purple" (widespread), "red" (substantial), "orange" (moderate) or "yellow" (minimal) -- that measure the spread of COVID-19 and dictate what types of businesses and activities are allowed to open.

The county tier status is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the adjusted positivity rate. This month, the state announced it's now also taking into account an equity metric to address the fact that low-income, Latino, Black and Pacific Islander communities have been disproportionately impacted.

Each county is assigned its tier every Tuesday, and a county must remain in a tier for 21 consecutive days before moving to the next one. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier's criteria for 14 consecutive days. A county can move backward by failing to meet the criteria for two consecutive weeks, or if state officials see a rapid rise in hospitalizations.