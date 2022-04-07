She left the North Bay to help her ailing mother in Ukraine. Now war is her new reality

After 11 years in Northern California, Alexandra Pronko knew the United States was where she would make her life. She had married, gotten a degree and worked here, and she saw this country as a place that might reward someone with her drive and enthusiasm.

But in November, duties arose in her native Ukraine. Pronko’s mother, Oksana Bondarenko, became gravely ill with an intestinal condition. So, Pronko, known to everyone as Sasha, flew home for what she assumed would be a few weeks.

After 11 surgeries, Bondarenko finally came home from the hospital on Feb. 23. At 6:30 the next morning, the shelling began.

“We woke up to sounds of guns shooting, all the war noises,” said Pronko, 33. “I couldn’t believe even after the first couple days after it started. It was shocking. I didn’t believe he could do what he did until that first day. I didn’t think he was this heartless.”

Even those who held a low opinion of Vladimir Putin before he ordered the Russian military to invade neighboring Ukraine have been stunned by his willingness to rain down destruction on civilian neighborhoods — areas that often share deep cultural and ethnic ties to his own nation.

Pronko has been thrust into the heart of it.

She lives in Starobilsk, a centuries-old town of about 16,000 people just 10 miles from the Russian border. There she has faced shop shortages, escalating tensions among neighbors and a background soundtrack of sporadic gunshots and explosions.

Starobilsk is in the Luhansk province, or oblast, which together with Donetsk make up the Donbas, a region that had advance experience with Putin’s aggression. The Donbas has been disputed since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and set up puppet governments in portions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Pronko, a Santa Rosa Junior College student eight years ago who also worked in The Press Democrat’s circulation department, had watched in disbelief as that previous assault sapped much of the promise from her former hometown.

“Honestly, it’s been more like the Soviet Union,” Pronko said. “There used to be a variety of products on the shelves at stores. Now I see one kind of tomatoes, one kind potatoes, one kind of onion and garlic.”

She spoke to The Press Democrat in a series of phone conversations that spanned 75 minutes. The connection went dead eight times. After a while, Pronko noticed it was occurring exactly every 9 minutes, 8 seconds.

“Before it all happened, we had a different phone provider, that was Ukrainian,” Pronko said. “Everything seemed to work really well. Then we were forced to buy an LPR provider.”

The LPR is the Luhansk People’s Republic, Putin’s proxy. Of the world’s nearly 200 nations, the only ones to recognize the LPR are Russia and its three newest satellites, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic.

Pronko first left Ukraine in 2008, parlaying a college major in English as a Second Language into a position as a camp counselor with a center in New Jersey. Two summers there were enough to convince Pronko it was time to spread her wings.

So she found a job as an au pair for a family in Healdsburg. Pronko did no research on the area. She just wanted to see California.

Nick Peay and Vanessa Wong and their young child, Julian, became like her second family. And when Wong got pregnant again, the couple, who own Peay Vineyards winery along with Nick’s brother, convinced Pronko to stay on for another year. Then Nick’s mother offered to sponsor Pronko, which allowed her to study at SRJC on a student visa.

Peay described Pronko as strong-willed, independent and ambitious, but added, “She’s so nice, so sweet, and open and willing to extend trust, if you earn it.”

Even after their work relationship ended, Pronko would come to the Peay-Wong house and share a traditional meal of fish and cabbage for Ukrainian Christmas in early January.

Pronko earned an AS degree in computer science from the JC, and married an American man in September 2016. (They have since separated.)

She got her green card, then found a job with The Press Democrat. That’s where she did data entry and audits, and helped sort out redeliveries and carrier shortages, among other tasks, while working out of the Rohnert Park printing plant. It’s fair to say she was beloved.

Pronko eventually found work as a technical training specialist for the Ball aluminum packaging corporation in Fairfield — a “dream job” that brought business travel assignments to Seattle and Hawaii. She became an American citizen on Oct. 26.

Her mother’s health crisis hit two weeks later.