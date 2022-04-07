Subscribe

She left the North Bay to help her ailing mother in Ukraine. Now war is her new reality

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 7, 2022, 4:23PM
After 11 years in Northern California, Alexandra Pronko knew the United States was where she would make her life. She had married, gotten a degree and worked here, and she saw this country as a place that might reward someone with her drive and enthusiasm.

But in November, duties arose in her native Ukraine. Pronko’s mother, Oksana Bondarenko, became gravely ill with an intestinal condition. So, Pronko, known to everyone as Sasha, flew home for what she assumed would be a few weeks.

After 11 surgeries, Bondarenko finally came home from the hospital on Feb. 23. At 6:30 the next morning, the shelling began.

“We woke up to sounds of guns shooting, all the war noises,” said Pronko, 33. “I couldn’t believe even after the first couple days after it started. It was shocking. I didn’t believe he could do what he did until that first day. I didn’t think he was this heartless.”

Even those who held a low opinion of Vladimir Putin before he ordered the Russian military to invade neighboring Ukraine have been stunned by his willingness to rain down destruction on civilian neighborhoods — areas that often share deep cultural and ethnic ties to his own nation.

Pronko has been thrust into the heart of it.

She lives in Starobilsk, a centuries-old town of about 16,000 people just 10 miles from the Russian border. There she has faced shop shortages, escalating tensions among neighbors and a background soundtrack of sporadic gunshots and explosions.

Starobilsk is in the Luhansk province, or oblast, which together with Donetsk make up the Donbas, a region that had advance experience with Putin’s aggression. The Donbas has been disputed since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and set up puppet governments in portions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Pronko, a Santa Rosa Junior College student eight years ago who also worked in The Press Democrat’s circulation department, had watched in disbelief as that previous assault sapped much of the promise from her former hometown.

“Honestly, it’s been more like the Soviet Union,” Pronko said. “There used to be a variety of products on the shelves at stores. Now I see one kind of tomatoes, one kind potatoes, one kind of onion and garlic.”

She spoke to The Press Democrat in a series of phone conversations that spanned 75 minutes. The connection went dead eight times. After a while, Pronko noticed it was occurring exactly every 9 minutes, 8 seconds.

“Before it all happened, we had a different phone provider, that was Ukrainian,” Pronko said. “Everything seemed to work really well. Then we were forced to buy an LPR provider.”

The LPR is the Luhansk People’s Republic, Putin’s proxy. Of the world’s nearly 200 nations, the only ones to recognize the LPR are Russia and its three newest satellites, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic.

Pronko first left Ukraine in 2008, parlaying a college major in English as a Second Language into a position as a camp counselor with a center in New Jersey. Two summers there were enough to convince Pronko it was time to spread her wings.

So she found a job as an au pair for a family in Healdsburg. Pronko did no research on the area. She just wanted to see California.

Nick Peay and Vanessa Wong and their young child, Julian, became like her second family. And when Wong got pregnant again, the couple, who own Peay Vineyards winery along with Nick’s brother, convinced Pronko to stay on for another year. Then Nick’s mother offered to sponsor Pronko, which allowed her to study at SRJC on a student visa.

Peay described Pronko as strong-willed, independent and ambitious, but added, “She’s so nice, so sweet, and open and willing to extend trust, if you earn it.”

Even after their work relationship ended, Pronko would come to the Peay-Wong house and share a traditional meal of fish and cabbage for Ukrainian Christmas in early January.

Pronko earned an AS degree in computer science from the JC, and married an American man in September 2016. (They have since separated.)

She got her green card, then found a job with The Press Democrat. That’s where she did data entry and audits, and helped sort out redeliveries and carrier shortages, among other tasks, while working out of the Rohnert Park printing plant. It’s fair to say she was beloved.

Pronko eventually found work as a technical training specialist for the Ball aluminum packaging corporation in Fairfield — a “dream job” that brought business travel assignments to Seattle and Hawaii. She became an American citizen on Oct. 26.

Her mother’s health crisis hit two weeks later.

Pronko figured she’d be in Starobilsk only until her mother was back on her feet. Bondarenko’s condition was worse than Pronko had imagined. So was the geopolitical tension, which soon erupted into war.

“The first couple of days, the windows were shaking,” Pronko said. “It’s a little concerning and scary. You walk around your house, and you hear the noise. And you literally just get down and lie on the floor.”

Pronko admitted she has started smoking again, to deal with the stress. “But this will pass,” she added.

Many of her fellow Starobilsk residents hustled into basements when the fighting started. But Bondarenko couldn’t be moved, so Pronko has stayed put.

For the most part, she sounded unfazed during the interview, laughing frequently about the ironies of life under the Russian thumb.

Peay, her former employer, pointed out that the country where Pronko grew up was no paradise. There was rampant corruption, which Peay says gave his friend a sort of fatalistic outlook that now paints this larger conflict.

“She did not have unrealistic expectations for the Ukrainian army,” Peay said. “She wasn’t gonna go stand in the middle of the square with a Kalashnikov (rifle) and fight. She was just like, ‘This is the suffering we must bear, and I will get through this.’”

Starobilsk, though in the most contested region of Ukraine, hasn’t experienced anything like the mass destruction in Mariupol or the atrocities of Bucha since the invasion. Around her neighborhood, Pronko said, shops are open and people are out “living their lives.” Apartment buildings have been destroyed, but she doesn’t know of any casualties.

That doesn’t mean there is no hardship. Supplies are scarce — everything from the trivial (shaving cream) to the vital (ostomy bags for Bondarenko). The Red Cross donations don’t make it as far as war-torn Luhansk, Pronko said.

This week has brought a renewal of intensity. When Pronko took the first call from The Press Democrat, she went outside for better cell reception, but hurried back indoors when she heard an explosion.

Starobilsk has made the news several times recently. In one instance, civilian men and women in street clothes stopped a convoy of Russian tanks on the street, defiantly waving Ukrainian flags. In another, a group of protesters took down the flag in front of a Luhansk People’s Republic governmental office and replaced it with the blue-and-yellow of Ukraine.

Videos of those incidents have been shared many thousands of times on social media, the demonstrators hailed as heroes. Pronko takes a more jaded view.

“What was the point of protesting?” she said. “They might have stopped the convoy for a second. But there’s the rest of story. The tanks still run through. And they were hunting those people down who brought the flag down.”

Most troubling the breakdown of long-held relationships between ethnic Russians and people who see themselves as fully Ukrainian. These groups have always lived side by side in the Donbas, with few cultural barriers.

“I speak Russian,” Pronko said with a tone of exasperation. “My entire family speaks Russian. My mom is from Russia! Ethnically, we are half-Russian, half-German.”

Now many feel the need to pick a side, she said. And in her mind, those who get their news from Russian media have become brainwashed by Putin’s campaign to define this violent campaign as a “special operation” to rid eastern Ukraine of “nationalists.”

Even one of Pronko’s closest childhood friends, a woman she has known since the age of 7, has succumbed.

“She’s in Moscow right now,” Pronko said. “She told me when this started, ‘It looks like our president is trying to free you from nationalists.’ Her daughter is my goddaughter. And I told her, ‘If we want to stay a family, we can’t talk about this.’”

Pronko has friends who have fled to Europe with their children, others who stayed to run businesses, and some who have taken up arms to defend their homeland. One of her friends was killed, she said.

Pronko would like to return to the U.S. soon, once she and her younger brother, Daniil, have come up with a plan for their mother. In fact, she believes it’s a necessity. Oksana is divorced. Daniil is 17. They need Sasha’s financial support, and there is little work in Luhansk.

Getting out won’t necessarily be easy. Pronko would have to cross the length of Ukraine to reach the Polish border, a risky trip she slyly referred to as “Russian roulette.” Instead, she will likely have to go through Russia. She has an uncle in Moscow she can stay with as she figures out the final means of escape.

Meanwhile, Pronko prepares for things to get worse.

As Putin has suffered humiliating defeat in many parts of Ukraine, his fallback position has become clear: to claim the Donbas as part of Russia.

A lot of observers around the world may see that as an acceptable compromise. To Pronko, it’s appalling.

“Personally, I’ve been in this weird state of mind the past week,” she said. “I realized the town I grew up in is not gonna be the same anymore. I won’t be able to come back to where I grew up. It’s disappointing. It’s extremely disappointing this is happening. This is my home.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

