OJAI — On a pleasant June evening, in the airy chambers of the quaint Mission Revival city hall, the council gathered to discuss the fate of one of their own.

It was more than a year since Suza Francina, a longtime councilmember in this small arts- and wellness-oriented town tucked into a mountain valley in Ventura County, lost her rental housing. Now she was staying with a friend outside her district as she struggled to find a new place to live. A recent grand jury report had concluded she was violating residency requirements and should be replaced.

When the meeting began, Mayor Betsy Stix pleaded with the assembled dozens in the audience, gray hair and glasses abounding, to commit to civility, respect, peace and love. “In our community, we can take the higher road and stop the finger pointing,” she said. “I’m going to urge everyone to just come together.”

Then the recriminations began.

One supporter of Francina’s read a poem declaring the city council “brought shame on our town and they have let us all down.” A caller invoked the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, suggesting democracy was at risk if Francina was allowed to keep her seat. Another councilmember angrily pushed back on rumors that he and his wife had filed the complaint that sparked the grand jury investigation. Stix herself quoted Jack Smith, the special counsel who indicted former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents, to assert that the law should apply equally to everyone.

The proceedings were infused with the high drama typical of local politics, where every decision can become freighted with existential meaning.

This time, however, it felt perhaps true — a glimpse into a California that is increasingly out of reach, where the lack of affordable housing has distorted every facet of society and where millions of residents who once lived comfortably suddenly find themselves on the margins while those on the margins are pushed onto the streets.

“She’s a living, breathing example of the problem they are in denial about,” said Dee Reid, one of many friends of Francina’s who attended the June 13 meeting to speak on her behalf.

As the debate ticked past three hours — motions and countermotions and questions to the city attorney and then some more — Francina made a moral appeal to her colleagues: Consider her situation as a matter of justice for a renter who has fallen on hard times.

“Do you think Rosa Parks felt she was disobeying the law? I mean, look at all the laws that were changed through public protest,” she said. “There are absolutely numerous exceptions to upholding wrong laws. And this is a wrong law. It doesn’t work in reality.”

‘Here’s our reward. We can’t afford it’

For 67 years, Suza Francina has lived in Ojai. The gregarious 74-year-old moved from Holland as a child, sponsored by the family’s Pentecostal church, and arrived in a valley covered in orange orchards, as her father prophetically dreamed. After spending the 1967 “Summer of Love” in San Francisco, she settled back home, teaching preschool and yoga, writing and raising a family.

For more than a decade, Francina has served on the city council. An advocate for environmentally friendly building standards and more bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in this bucolic burg of 7,600 people, she is also the liaison to the county animal shelter and transportation commission.

And for the past 18 months, Francina has technically been homeless. When the house she rented for more than eight years sold in November 2021, the new owner kicked her out to remodel, leaving her with exceedingly few options.

Like so many California communities that rely heavily on tourism and that have historically attracted newcomers with the promise of convenience and contentment, Ojai is becoming too expensive even for many of its longtime residents. Housing development never kept up with demand, while guesthouses that once provided a more economical option are being converted into vacation rentals in spite of a local ban. With fewer young families able to settle in the city, the school board recently voted to close three schools due to declining enrollment.

“It’s ironic,” said Francina, who remembers renting her first home for $75 per month. “We worked so hard to preserve it and here’s our reward. We can’t afford it.”

The view of Ojai from Valley View Preserve on June 13, 2023. Photo by Lauren Justice for Cal Matters

If she hadn’t been worried about maintaining her district residency, Francina might have left Ojai altogether, moving in with her daughter or to cheaper housing outside the city limits. Her district — 2.2 square miles south of the highway that cuts through town — includes the golf course, the famed Ojai Valley Inn and city hall, but few apartments. A low-income development on the outskirts has a years-long waiting list.