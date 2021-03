Sheep reducing fire risk one bite at a time in Santa Rosa

Sheep were on the move Sunday in Santa Rosa helping to lessen fire risk in one rural neighborhood.

In the photo above, Bo Laurent, left, and her partner, K. Saycocie, lead sheep to another property as part of the Hunter Grazing Cooperative between residents on Horn Avenue.

The sheep, along with some goats, help mitigate fire risk by feeding on grass and shrubs.