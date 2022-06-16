Sheepy Hollow Sanctuary in Sebastopol aims to expand

All Brenda Rynders wants for her 38th birthday Thursday is room for her rescued sheep to roam.

The sheep farmer and owner of Sheepy Hollow Sanctuary in Sebastopol has created a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $1,000 to help her acquire land and expand her operations. She acknowledged that her goal is low, but said “it’s a good starting point.”

Rynders, a lover of Halloween, created the holiday-themed “microsanctuary” on private shared property in 2021 after adopting four rescued sheep previously used for mutton-busting, an event held at rodeos similar to bull riding, in which children ride or race sheep. Since then, three more sheep, who were being raised for meat or were homeless, have joined the flock, along with three cats, a dog and a rooster.

The farm is decorated for Halloween 365 days a year.

“Realistically, I know that I will not be able to acquire land overnight and that it will take some time to reach my ultimate goal, but in the meantime, I aim to bring awareness to my mission and share my spooky sanctuary dreams with the public, ” Rynders said.

Rynders, who holds master’s degrees in clinical psychology and anthrozoology and currently works full-time at the Animal Hospital of Sebastopol, hopes to eventually offer animal-assisted therapy to at-risk youth, veterans and adults with developmental challenges at the sanctuary, as well as public tours. Other plans include the addition of an education center and a pumpkin patch.

Sheepy Hollow Sanctuary grew out of Rynders’ passion for farm animal welfare and advocacy.

Since moving to California in 2017 from Wisconsin, she has been involved with numerous farm animal sanctuaries and has developed a special affinity for working with sheep.

“I have witnessed firsthand how animals help to facilitate inner healing and reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress,” Rynders said, reflecting on her work as a facilitator for animal-assisted therapy at Forget Me Not Farm in Santa Rosa and Charlie's Acres Sanctuary in Sonoma.

Likewise, she said, people can have a healing impact on animals who have suffered from trauma themselves.

“In my experience with sanctuary work, I have met so many wonderful sheep, who each have their own unique personalities. They are incredibly expressive, curious, playful, and loving individuals. One of my biggest goals with Sheepy Hollow Sanctuary is to provide important educational resources to both children and adults, highlighting just how amazing sheep truly are,” Rynders said.

To donate, go to bit.ly/3tHg8Lv.

For more information about the sanctuary, go to www.sheepyhollowsanctuary.org.