Firefighters battling Fremont fire near Schellville

Firefighters are battling a 40-acre vegetation fire burning east of Sonoma Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, called the Fremont fire, is near Schellville, in the area of Napa Road and Fremont Drive, according to Cal Fire. No evacuation orders or road closures were in place and there were no reports of threatened structures.

As of 3:15 p.m., there were few visible flames and it appeared firefighters were getting a handle on the fire.

A Press Democrat photographer near the scene says the smoke was visible from several miles to the west.

Footage from the scene shows white smoke coming from a rural area and Cal Fire officials have advised the public to use caution if traveling to the area.

The fire is in an open field with dry vegetation, but it did not appear there were many buildings in the area, according to Press Democrat staff at the scene.

Construction crews also at the scene appear to be throwing dirt on the fire to slow its spread.

Multiple agencies are battling the blaze, including Cal Fire and the Sonoma Valley Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

