Shelter in place ordered in Rohnert Park for suspicious package

Rohnert Park Public Safety officials Tuesday afternoon have ordered residents around Lanyard Court and Lancaster Drive to shelter in place while officials investigate a “suspicious package” left near the intersection, officials said.

Police Chief Tim Mattos said Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials have been called to the scene to investigate the package, which he described as a wooden box with a handle or pole on it.

“It could be a prank or something very dangerous, we’re not sure,” Mattos said.

Rohnert Park officials released a shelter in place advisory at 11:12 a.m for residents of Lanyard Court. All others are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Mattos said several residents in the immediate vicinity should remain in their homes and other residents trying to come home for lunch should “eat out” for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

