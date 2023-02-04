Sheriff: 2 minors arrested on felony counts after attacking boy at Roseland Collegiate Prep

Two boys were arrested following a Thursday afternoon attack at a school north of Santa Rosa, but authorities said they are looking for a third person linked to the incident.

The attack occurred about 4 p.m. at Roseland Collegiate Prep school on Ursuline Way in Larkfield, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A staff member saw three boys sitting on a bench outside an office at the school, officials said, and a minute later heard screaming and saw the boys kicking a fourth person, who was on the ground.

Officials didn’t specify Friday if those involved were students at the school.

The boys fled when confronted by the employee and the victim was treated inside the office before being taken to a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s investigators identified the boys and two were arrested — at a time and location not specified by authorities — on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime, both felonies.

Neither of the boys’ names are being released due to their age and officials are working to determine if the incident was gang-related.

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

