Sheriff: 2 people found dead in Sea Ranch house

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fates of two people found dead in a house at The Sea Ranch on Wednesday but say the fatalities are unrelated to a tree that fell nearby.

Initial reports of the incident on or near Spinnaker Close indicated the tree had fallen on the house, causing the pair to perish.

But Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rob Dillon said that did not appear to be the case, though details have not been available due to poor radio and phone communication between Santa Rosa and the subdivision in the coastal mountains of the north Sonoma Coast.

Dillon said he was unaware of any evidence of foul play but said he did not know what else might have happened or if power was out at the house.