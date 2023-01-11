Sheriff: 2 people found dead in Sea Ranch house
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fates of two people found dead in a house at The Sea Ranch on Wednesday but say the fatalities are unrelated to a tree that fell nearby.
Initial reports of the incident on or near Spinnaker Close indicated the tree had fallen on the house, causing the pair to perish.
But Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rob Dillon said that did not appear to be the case, though details have not been available due to poor radio and phone communication between Santa Rosa and the subdivision in the coastal mountains of the north Sonoma Coast.
Dillon said he was unaware of any evidence of foul play but said he did not know what else might have happened or if power was out at the house.
Mary Callahan
Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat
I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: