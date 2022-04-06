Sheriff candidates continue to debate police oversight, reform, community relationships in Wednesday night forum

Sonoma County voters on Wednesday will get a another chance to watch, listen and ask questions of the three candidates running for Sonoma County sheriff as they debate the issues for the second time this week.

Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., the forum will be hosted by the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights in conjunction with ACLU Northern California and the Sonoma County NAACP.

People can register for the event, which will be streamed on Facebook Live and on Zoom, here.

The candidates, Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum, appeared Monday evening to pitch their platforms and answer questions from the public in a forum hosted by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach’s Community Advisory Council.

The virtual forum, which began at 6 p.m. and lasted over two hours, had over 166 people tuning in, according to CAC member Lorena Barrera, who chaired the event.

“I think the responses from each candidate pretty much give the community a good idea of what they want to do if they win the election and become sheriff,” Barrera said Tuesday.

Though much of what members of the public heard from Engram, Edmonds and Tennenbaum on Monday night was similar to points they made earlier on the campaign trail, each of the candidates doubled down on their own perceived strengths and sharpened their criticisms of their opponents.

Engram focused on his 20 years of experience at the Sheriff’s Office, where he held different management positions, charged with varying responsibilities — including liaison to IOLERO, watch commander during the 2017 Tubbs fire and operations commander during the 2019 Kincaid fire.

"I’ve experienced fire and disaster response — no one else has that. I’ve experienced running the jail. ... No one here has that experience,“ Engram said. ”It’s not that I will do these things, these are things I’ve already done.“

Tennenbaum, who worked at the San Francisco Police Department until he moved to Sonoma County in 2013, zeroed in on his support of strong policing reform and community engagement. He said those two principles are sorely needed in Sonoma County and at the Sheriff’s Office, which has been the target of multiple ongoing lawsuits that accuse the agency of civil rights violations.

“I am the true outsider,” said Tennenbaum. The community is “raising their voices and saying we need change up here. It’s been kind of status quo, business as usual for way too long.”

Edmonds focused on his own time at the Sheriff’s Office between 1985 and 2013, where he ascended to the rank of captain. Highly critical of the current Sheriff’s Office administration, he accused its leaders of fostering an “unchecked cowboy culture.” Morale and performance, Edmonds added, are “at an all time low,” with deputy and correctional officer vacancies and lawsuits on the rise.

Success will “require proven command level experience plus the strength and iron will to make it happen,” Edmonds said. “I believe I am the only candidate at both.”

The questions posed to the candidates were collected from the public ahead of the forum, Barrera said. They received around 40 submissions to their online survey, with the largest share concerned with deputy use-of-force, which the committee organized into general categories.

In their answers, the candidates explained their respective experiences in disaster preparedness and response; their ideas for increasing diversity in recruitment; and their positions on the phrase “Blue Lives Matter,” extremism in law enforcement, collaboration with federal immigration enforcement and deputy misconduct.

The candidates were given an extra minute to comment on Measure P, the landmark legislation overwhelmingly supported by Sonoma County voters in 2020 that vested IOLERO with more oversight authority over the Sheriff’s Office. The referendum is in currently in court after it was challenged by deputies’ union and gutted by a state labor board before the county appealed that decision last year.

While Engram and Edmonds both argued that Measure P faced challenges because it violated deputies’ labor rights, including their right to negotiate changes to working conditions, Tennenbaum was the only candidate of the three to publicly support Measure P.

The CAC will not be endorsing a candidate, Barrera said, because, “We’re appointed by the Board of Supervisors, and our job is to represent the community as a whole.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.