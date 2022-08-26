Sheriff: Cloverdale man missing under suspicious circumstances after car found on fire

A Cloverdale man has been missing under suspicious circumstances for more than a month after helping an unknown acquaintance with vehicle problems, officials said.

The missing man, Gregory Peterson, 62, had left left his home near the 3000 block of Highway 128 in Cloverdale around 4 a.m. July 16, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe an acquaintance of Peterson asked him for vehicle assistance.

The next day, at about 11:30 a.m., officials found Peterson's vehicle abandoned and aflame on the 101 Freeway north of Cloverdale.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

The Sheriff’s Office described the 62-year-old as a 6’3“ tall white male weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Due to the fact that it’s an ongoing investigation, Sgt. Juan Valencia said the Sheriff’s Office would not be releasing further details on the case or how they knew about Peterson’s whereabouts that morning.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the whereabouts of Peterson and/or the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for his disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit at 707-565-2185.

