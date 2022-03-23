Sheriff: Driver rams deputy’s patrol vehicle at Santa Rosa sideshow

An 18-year-old driver was arrested over the weekend after he rammed a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle at a sideshow in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia.

It began when a deputy tried to pull the driver over for doing donuts in a sedan at the intersection of Petaluma Hill Road and Pressley Street, Valencia said.

The driver fled and the deputy chased him south on Petaluma Hill. They drove up to a sideshow that was happening about two blocks away, Valencia said.

At the sideshow, the driver rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle head on. The deputy responded by pushing his vehicle’s bumper guard into the sedan to stop the driver, Valencia said.

Sideshow participants surrounded the patrol vehicle and threw bottles at the deputy, Valencia said.

Additional deputies showed up and the driver, John Ortiz of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, evading police while driving against traffic and driving without a license.

Nobody else was arrested, according to Valencia.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.