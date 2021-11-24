Sheriff: Healdsburg man hid in portable toilet to evade deputies

A Healdsburg man hid in a portable toilet to elude Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies after leading them on a chase Friday night, officials said.

Andrew Moreno, 22, is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail and faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, possessing a loaded gun and being a felon in possession of a gun, according to jail records.

The chase began just before 11 p.m. Friday when Moreno passed a deputy on Stony Point Road and sped off before quickly turning west onto Sebastopol Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy chased the suspect, who drove up to 90 mph and ignored stop signs and a red light on Sebastopol, officials added.

The man crashed through a fence and into a portable toilet business near Wright Road, where a witness told pursuing deputies he then ran into the storage yard.

Deputies used two K-9s to search the yard — which contained at least 100 portable toilets — and made several announcements for the suspect to come out.

They searched for at least 30 minutes before a K-9 found Moreno, who refused to surrender even after a K-9 bit his left arm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he was treated at a local hospital for his injury and he gave them a fake name before investigators confirmed his identify.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found two loaded handguns and a loaded magazine. The serial number was removed from one of the guns.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi