Sheriff helicopter helps Rohnert Park officers catch burglary suspect

The chance availability of Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 helped Rohnert Park police locate a burglary suspect Wednesday night.

Rohnert Park Public Safety officials said the burglary was a “targeted incident,” as the victim and suspect knew each other.

Joel Mendoza, 35, of Santa Rosa was captured following the incident and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and possession of narcotics, according to Rohnert Park Lt. Jeff Nicks. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

At about 9 p.m., police received a call from neighboring residents about a burglary in progress at apartments in the 400 block of Santa Alicia Drive. They told police they saw several people who were not the tenants climbing through a window, Nicks said in a Nixle alert.

Responding officers were offered assistance by the sheriff’s helicopter crew, which was in the area on routine patrol. As they flew over, a man was seen running away from the area of the apartment. The crew radioed officers on the ground, who then formed a perimeter around the area, Nicks said.

Tonight, H1 assists City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire with locating, and subsequently arresting, a suspect fleeing from a residential burglary in the 400 block of Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park. Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The crew said they saw the suspect throw items in bushes as he ran, according to the alert, and notified officers, who were able to catch up to him and take him into custody without incident. He was later identified as Mendoza.

Jewelry, a GoPro camera, knives and other personal items and narcotics were found in the bushes, Nicks said, which were identified by their owner.

