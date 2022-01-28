Sheriff helicopter helps Rohnert Park officers catch burglary suspect
The chance availability of Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 helped Rohnert Park police locate a burglary suspect Wednesday night.
Rohnert Park Public Safety officials said the burglary was a “targeted incident,” as the victim and suspect knew each other.
Joel Mendoza, 35, of Santa Rosa was captured following the incident and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and possession of narcotics, according to Rohnert Park Lt. Jeff Nicks. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.
At about 9 p.m., police received a call from neighboring residents about a burglary in progress at apartments in the 400 block of Santa Alicia Drive. They told police they saw several people who were not the tenants climbing through a window, Nicks said in a Nixle alert.
Responding officers were offered assistance by the sheriff’s helicopter crew, which was in the area on routine patrol. As they flew over, a man was seen running away from the area of the apartment. The crew radioed officers on the ground, who then formed a perimeter around the area, Nicks said.
The crew said they saw the suspect throw items in bushes as he ran, according to the alert, and notified officers, who were able to catch up to him and take him into custody without incident. He was later identified as Mendoza.
Jewelry, a GoPro camera, knives and other personal items and narcotics were found in the bushes, Nicks said, which were identified by their owner.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
