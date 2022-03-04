Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter video shows Larson Family Winery fire from the air

Larson Family Winery’s tasting room in Sonoma Valley is closed until further notice after a Wednesday night fire burned the Schellville property.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Henry 1 helicopter caught the battle from the air while flying air patrol.

The helicopter provided aerial reconnaissance for the firefighters who worked to contain the blaze.

The sheriff shared video of the fire in a Facebook post on Thursday. See it here: