Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter video shows Larson Family Winery fire from the air

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 4, 2022, 10:03AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Larson Family Winery’s tasting room in Sonoma Valley is closed until further notice after a Wednesday night fire burned the Schellville property.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Henry 1 helicopter caught the battle from the air while flying air patrol.

The helicopter provided aerial reconnaissance for the firefighters who worked to contain the blaze.

The sheriff shared video of the fire in a Facebook post on Thursday. See it here:

Last night while flying air patrol over the Santa Rosa area, the Sheriff’s Helicopter “Henry-1” responded to assist Schell-Vista Fire Protection Dist with a structure fire at the Larson Family Winery, located in the 23000 block of Millerick Road, Sonoma. Once overhead, H1 provided aerial reconnaissance for the firefighters on the ground who worked to contain the fire. Schell Vista Fire Protection District is investigating the incident.

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Thursday, March 3, 2022

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette