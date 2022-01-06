Sheriff: Man with methamphetamine arrested after driving stolen car in Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of driving a stolen car in Santa Rosa while in possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

A deputy stopped the man for traffic violations at 11:50 p.m. while he was driving on Fulton Road near the intersection with West Third Street, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The 1996 Toyota Corolla he was driving had a license plate number registered to a BMW, Valencia said.

By searching the car’s vehicle identification number, the deputy found that the Corolla had been reported stolen in Santa Rosa on Dec. 29.

The deputy found suspected methamphetamine and a pipe on the man and stolen items in the car, according to Valencia.

Penrothana Yath of Santa Rosa was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a controlled substance, petty theft from a vehicle and receiving known stolen property.

Valencia said Yath admitted to breaking into vehicles and stealing mail and other items.

He also had two warrants for his arrest, including one for possession of drug paraphernalia and another for possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

