The Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to two boating-related injuries, including a man whose hand was partially cut off by a boat propeller, over the weekend at Lake Berryessa, officials said.

Deputies responded Saturday morning to a collision between two jet skis at the lake, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said Monday.

A Castro Valley man, who was operating one of the watercrafts, had suffered a major head injury and was taken to a hospital where he received 15 stitches, Wofford said.

The man’s sister, who was driving the other jet ski, suffered a minor leg injury.

Investigators determined the man’s jet ski dove toward the water when the two collided and he hit his head on the other watercraft.

The following afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man had been struck by a boat propeller at the same lake and was badly injured, Wofford said.

A deputy arrived and found the boat’s rotor had cut off a portion of the man’s hand.

The deputy applied a tourniquet on the 39-year-old Richmond man’s hand, who was then airlifted to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center. He was immediately sent into surgery.

Wofford did not have an update Monday regarding the man’s condition.

The man’s family members later told investigators he had been standing near the front of the boat as it was moving when he fell overboard and went under the watercraft.

He was not wearing a life vest, Wofford said.

