Sheriff: Mendocino County burglary suspect took bath inside stranger’s home

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on the outskirts of Ukiah this month after she broke into somebody’s home, took a bath and tried to run away with stolen items, authorities said.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 700 block of Watson Road east of Ukiah at about 9:30 a.m. on March 4, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.1778693&lat=39.1481319&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The homeowner had called the Sheriff’s Office and reported coming home to find miscellaneous things scattered outside. He said he found more things scattered around when he went inside and he had a suspicion that somebody was still in his home.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman outside the home trying to flee. They detained her and found her in possession of things that had been stolen from the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Inside the residence it was apparent someone had bathed and left a pile of trash behind,“ the Sheriff’s Office report said.

Shannah Griffith of Ukiah was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary. She was wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Griffith’s bail was set at $20,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.