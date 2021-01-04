Sheriff: More than 100 people pack New Year’s Eve party at Eddie Murphy’s former Sacramento-area house

More than 100 people gathered at a raucous party in an opulent mansion in Granite Bay, a highly affluent suburb of Sacramento, on New Year's Eve, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department responded to one noise complaint at the party in the gated community of Los Lagos Estates fronting Folsom Lake. Deputies didn't issue any citations.

"The deputies spoke to the homeowner and told them to keep it down," said Angela Musallam, a public information officer for the sheriff's department. "We weren't called after that initial contact. It was our first call. If we had to come out there several times, we would have issued citations."

Videos and photos of the party posted on social media show a crowd of people celebrating and drinking without masks, despite the state's stay-at-home order that prohibits gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a global pandemic.

While the party was a clear violation of the order, Mussalam said the department doesn't have the authority to enforce it.

"The sheriff's office doesn't have authority to enforce those guidelines," said Musallam. "That would have to be the state ultimately.

The home was formerly owned by Hollywood comic actor Eddie Murphy from 1998 to 2007, according to a story on SFGATE. Murphy sold the property after his divorce from model and Sacramento native Nicole Mitchell.

"This is a very affluent community," Mussalam said. "There's no access in, unless the guard has your name. It seems like it was more of an exclusive party but obviously a large get-together."

Placer County is part of the Greater Sacramento region where the stay-at-home order remains in effect. On Saturday, the order was extended indefinitely. The order goes into effect when intensive care unit capacity drops below 15% in the region and may be lifted if the four-week projection of ICU capacity is more than 15%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The California Department of Public Health said the state continues to see alarming positive case rates across the state and record numbers of individuals hospitalized and in need of intensive care due to COVID-19. In response to the Granite Bay party, the department said, "This isn't the time to be complacent — it's the time to redouble our efforts to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against this virus."