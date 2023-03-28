A former winery delivery driver was arrested last week in Napa County on suspicion of stealing $10,000 worth of wine, authorities said.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday that deputies took Jose Humberto Martinez into custody on suspicion of grand theft after recovering the wine in a van.

$10,000 Worth Of Stolen Wine Recovered Earlier today, Napa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Jose Humberto Martinez for... Posted by Napa County Sheriff's Office onFriday, March 24, 2023

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the theft occurred at a local winery.

Martinez used to work as a delivery driver, and reportedly told deputies he was holding the wine as a way to get his final paycheck from his former job.

The wine and van were released to the proper owners.

In addition to grand theft, the Sheriff’s Office said Martinez was booked for taking a vehicle without consent and receiving stolen property.