Sheriff: Parolee arrested in Rohnert Park with ‘ghost gun’ assault rifle

A parolee was arrested in Rohnert Park Monday on suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun” assault rifle, according to authorities.

At 3:30 p.m., a deputy on patrol noticed Michael Stromberg, 33, of Clearlake Oaks driving in Rohnert Park. The deputy recognized Stromberg and knew he was on parole, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The deputy got behind the car prompting Stromberg to quickly speed away, “unsafely” cross multiple lanes of traffic and pull into a parking lot in the 4000 block of Redwood Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy met up with Stromberg who said he had a gun in the car. Stromberg was arrested without incident with the assistance of other deputies and Rohnert Park public safety officers.

Officers found an unserialized AR-10 assault rifle wrapped in cloth in the back seat of the car. Stromberg was also carrying two counterfeit $100 bills, according to authorities.

Stromberg was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of committing six felonies, including possession of an assault weapon, carrying a concealed weapon as a felon, violation of parole and two counts of forgery, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He is in custody without bail.

