Sheriff: Santa Rosa DUI suspect flips car after fleeing deputy

A man suspected of DUI was arrested Monday morning north of Santa Rosa after he crashed and flipped a car while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Uriel Castaneda, 30, of Madera was taken to a hospital after the crash and later arrested on suspicion of DUI and evading law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy stopped Castaneda for suspected DUI shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa, according to Misti Wood, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Officials said Castaneda drove off while the deputy was talking to him.

The deputy began following the man, but “due to the road conditions, weather and the drivers wanton disregard for the public our deputy stopped chasing him,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The man crashed and his car rolled onto its roof in the 1300 block of Airport Boulevard, between Santa Rosa and Windsor, according to Wood.

Nobody else was injured.

