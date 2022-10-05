Sheriff: Santa Rosa man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crash

A driver found with a “ghost gun” in his car was arrested Tuesday evening in Santa Rosa after crashing while attempting to flee a traffic stop, according to authorities.

At about 6:40 p.m. a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a white Infiniti traveling at a high rate of speed, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The deputy tried to pull the car over but the driver sped off through a residential neighborhood.

The driver then lost control and hit two parked car, according to the post.

Anthony Martinez, 18, of Santa Rosa and his 17-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Both were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

A search of Martinez’s car turned up an unserialized Glock pistol and a 16-round magazine made for the gun, authorities said.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on charges including suspicion of child endangerment, possession of an unserialized firearm and possession of a concealed loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $50,000.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.