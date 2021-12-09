Sheriff: Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, gun, drug finds

A traffic stop at a Santa Rosa gas station Wednesday night led to the arrest of two people, including a woman suspected of attempted robbery at a local department store, according to authorities

Around 10:30 p.m. deputies pulled over a black SUV due to a missing front license plate at the Rotten Robbie gas station off Todd Road in Santa Rosa, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found that the driver was on probation and his vehicle was subject to search.

While deputies were talking outside the vehicle, they heard a loud metal thump in the vehicle and asked the passenger, Antonio Solis-Martinez, a 28-year-old from Santa Rosa, to step out.

Officers saw a .45 caliber handgun sticking out of the floor board under Solis-Martinez and found a loaded magazine in his pocket and suspected methamphetamine in his sock, Valencia said.

Deputies found that the other passenger, Rachel Lyons, 32, of Santa Rosa, was suspected of attempted robbery. She had four misdemeanor warrants for two petty thefts, shoplifting, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a felony warrant for trying to bring drugs and a weapon into a jail.

Lyons had attempted to rob the downtown Santa Rosa Macy’s store on Nov. 28 and fought with security when they tried to stop her, said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesman for the Santa Rosa Police Department. She fled before police arrived, but they were able to recover merchandise.

Solis-Martinez was arrested on suspicion of being felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of drugs with a loaded firearm, Valencia said.

Both were booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Bail for Solis-Martinez was set at $30,000. Bail for Lyons was set at $170,000.

