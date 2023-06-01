A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of grand theft and elder abuse after embezzling more than $140,000 from an older man, officials said.

The man, who owns a local construction company, contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in January to report that his bookkeeper had embezzled $5,700. When the man confronted the bookkeeper, she apologized and promised to return the money, Deputy Rob Dillion said in a news release.

The man, who is over 70 years old, reviewed his books and found the female bookkeeper had embezzled more than $100,000 from 2016 through 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found the woman, Wendy Bickford, 55, had stolen over $140,000 by writing checks to herself and to cash, and using the money to pay for personal bills, Dillion said.

Bickford was arrested Tuesday and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of felony embezzlement, felony abusing an elder’s finances and felony grand theft.

Bickford is no longer in custody and has a court date set.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.