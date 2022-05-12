Sheriff: Sebastopol man arrested after probation search nets illegal guns, explosives

A Sebastopol man was arrested after a probation search at his home led to the discovery of illegal guns and explosives, authorities said.

Deputies saw “several illegal firearms in plain view” during the search on Saturday at the home on Highway 116, according to a report from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The guns included assault rifles, a rifle with a silencer attached and a gun with no serial number, which authorities refer to as a “ghost gun,” the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities also found explosive devices and a stolen motorcycle at the home.

Daniel Saylor was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and later cited and released.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was suspected of being under the influence of drugs while armed, possession of material to make a destructive device, possession of a silencer, possession of a machine gun, possession of illegal drugs while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of an assault weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After further examining the guns, detectives requested additional charges of possession of a machine gun, manufacturing an assault weapon and possession of a short-barreled rifle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.