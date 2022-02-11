Sheriff: Stolen water investigation leads Lake County deputies to $7 million worth of marijuana

An investigation into the theft of water in Clearlake Oaks led Lake County sheriff’s deputies to the discovery of an illegal marijuana operation and the subsequent seizure of marijuana worth $7 million earlier in the week.

The find, 7,600 pounds of the crop, is the single largest seizure of processed marijuana by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office ever, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Roadmap Taskforce and the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit were investigating water theft in the area of Henderson Drive in Clearlake Oaks.

During their investigation, detectives located three houses used to dry and process marijuana for sale and that were stealing water to use for their operation, said Lauren Berlinn, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for all three residences and searched them later that day.

In addition to the processed marijuana, authorities found and confiscated 2,326 marijuana plants and a 12-gauge shotgun. The majority of the weed was packaged and ready for sale, officials said.

Salvador Diaz Maciel, 52, who was at one of the residences, was arrested and booked into the Lake County Correctional Facility suspected of illegal cultivation and processing of marijuana, according to the release.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Lake County Roadmap Task Force or Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit at 707-262-4200.

