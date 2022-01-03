Sheriff: Suspect identified in Guerneville bank robbery

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 33-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in Guerneville on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the man, Bradley Bennett, as a transient who is known to stay in Sonoma County. He is 5-foot-10, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood declined to provide details about how Bennett was identified as a suspect, saying only that investigators believe he is linked to the crime.

Employees at Westamerica Bank, at 16265 Main St., reported the robbery at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

They reported that a man “walked up to a teller, gave him a note demanding money and alluded that he had a weapon,” Wood said.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, she said.

The man never showed a weapon to bank employees and nobody was injured. The man then walked out of the bank and pedaled away on a bicycle, according to Wood.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees Bennett to call 911 and is urging anyone with information about his location to report it to dispatchers at 707-565-2121.

