Sheriff: Suspect in Northern California murder may be headed to Mendocino County

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect in a Humboldt County murder.

Authorities announced on Friday that they believe the suspect, 27-year-old Austin Michael Medeiros of Warwick, Rhode Island, is headed to Mendocino County.

It is unclear why they believe he is heading there, but the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office alluded that Medeiros may be hitchhiking. Authorities also are advising motorists to avoid picking up hitchhikers.

Medeiros is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, with long brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He also is believed to have a tattoo underneath one of his eyes.

“If you see Medeiros, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately,” officials said in the release.

The victim, Emily Rose May Lobba, 28, was found on April 3 by her caregiver who said a man had denied her entry to Lobba’s house, assaulted her, then fled.

Lobba’s cause of death is being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding Medeiro’s whereabouts is urged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

