Authorities investigating the deaths of two men found in a Sea Ranch home Wednesday say a generator was found inside the house switched on with the fuel tank empty, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

While the county coroner has not released a cause of death for either men, the Sheriff’s Office in its update on the investigation included a warning about using generators inside a building, a dangerous practice that can lead to the deadly buildup of carbon monoxide fumes.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how the generator had been deployed, but hundreds of Sea Ranch homes remained without power through at least Tuesday evening in the wake of a fierce Jan. 4 wind-driven storm.

The discovery of the two men came Wednesday after deputies and Cal Fire officials were dispatched about 11:20 a.m. on a report of two men dead in a house on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close, according to the release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A tree crew had found the men when they came to the house to remove a tree that had earlier fallen on the residence. After not getting a response at the door, the crew entered the home and found the two men, said Deputy Rob Dillion, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

It is unclear how the crew entered the house.

Dillion said it appeared the deaths were unrelated to the downed tree.

Cal Fire firefighters located the men, found in separate bedrooms, and pronounced them dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The generator was found in a hallway, its switch on and its fuel tank empty, the department said.

The coroner is conducting a toxicology report.

“Generators release noxious fumes that can result in carbon monoxide poisoning and death. Always operate your generator outside and at least 20 feet away from occupied buildings,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

The relationship between the two men is unknown and they have yet to be identified by the coroner’s office.

The deaths, if linked to storm-related fallout, would add to the toll of four people killed this week and last in Sonoma and Mendocino counties since Jan. 4.

A 43-year-old Ukiah woman drowned in her flood-trapped car east of Forestville, where her body was discovered in the vehicle off Trenton-Healdsburg Road on Wednesday.

A 68-year-old Fort Bragg woman was killed early Monday when a tree fell on her home as she slept.

A 2-year-old Occidental boy was killed Jan. 4 when a tree fell on his home. A 37-year-old Elk Grove man was killed Jan. 7 in a Manchester vehicle crash while he worked as a contracted crew member for Pacific Gas and Electric Co..

