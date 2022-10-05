Sheriff: Ukiah man accused of killing friend after body found in shallow grave

A 20-year-old Ukiah man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a friend after investigators found the victim’s body in a shallow grave, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the remains of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18, of Laytonville, were found at the Potter Valley home of a relative of Christopher Franklin Hill.

Hill has been arrested on suspicion of killing Vossler, officials said. He has been booked into the Mendocino County Jail.

Investigators learned that Vossler and Hill left Laytonville in Hill’s black Toyota Prius on Sept. 26 and were supposed to travel to Ukiah. However, when Vossler did not return from the trip someone called the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and reported him missing.

The reporting person was concerned because Vossler’s friends said he never made it to the Ukiah address and he had not posted on social media, which was unusual for him, officials said.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, as deputies looked for Vossler they heard rumors that his disappearance might have been the result of foul play. They also were told that Hill might know where Vossler was as they had left Laytonville together.

Investigators interviewed Hill at his relative’s home in Potter Valley. After taking a look at Hill’s car they determined that “a possible violent crime” had occurred “in and about” the car. They then obtained a warrant to search Hill’s relative’s property.

It was during that search, officials said, that Vossler’s body was discovered.

Investigators suspect the killing took place in the 43800 block of North Highway 101 in Laytonville, officials said.

A possible motive for the killing has not been released.

Crime scene specialists from the California Department of Justice assisted the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force and investigators from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office in processing the crime scene, which included exhuming Vossler’s remains.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s Investigative Unit asks that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 707-234-2100 or the WeTip anonymous crime reporting hotline at 1-800-782-7643.

