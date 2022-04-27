Sheriff: Unfounded bomb threat triggers Guerneville Safeway evacuation

The Safeway in Guerneville was evacuated Wednesday morning after a report of a bomb threat that turned out to be false, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office warned people on social media to avoid the area of the supermarket on Highway 116 shortly after 10 a.m.

After an investigation, authorities determined that the bomb threat was unfounded. The store and its parking lot had reopened by 11:15 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The report appeared to be a “swatting call,” and detectives planned to follow up on the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Swatting” is falsely reporting an emergency to a public safety agency with the intent of getting a SWAT team response, according to the National 911 Program.

"Other places around the country have been getting similar ‘swatting’ calls the last few days,“ the Sheriff’s Office said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.