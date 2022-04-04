Sheriff: Woman found dead near Ukiah died from drug use

An autopsy found methamphetamine use was the cause of death for a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in the Ukiah area earlier this year, authorities said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced the findings of its Coroner Division investigation on Sunday, saying that Alyssa Mae Sawdey died of “acute methamphetamine toxicity with no other significant contributory factors.”

Sawdey, who lived in Ukiah, was found dead on Jan. 11, after somebody driving in an industrial neighborhood north of Ukiah reported seeing a woman who appeared unconscious lying near the road in the area of Christy Lane and Parducci Road, officials said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.2073658&lat=39.1977959&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When the Sheriff’s Office announced that Sawdey’s body had been found, officials said the death was considered “suspicious.”

Based on the autopsy and interviews with people who knew Sawdey, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that her death has been classified as accidental.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.