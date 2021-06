Sheriff’s activity shuts Lake Sonoma bridge

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has shut the bridge across Lake Sonoma because of unspecified law enforcement activity Friday evening.

The bridge, which is on Rockpile Road, was closed as of 5 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

