Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect after two-mile chase

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen car after a suspect led authorities on a chase that lasted about two miles Thursday night.

Santa Rosa resident Gene Porter, 30, was arrested after abandoning the 2005 Porsche Cayenne, which still moved and came to a stop after striking two parked vehicles in an apartment complex, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began around 8:35 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa. It involved a car that was stolen in Santa Rosa on July 21.

Deputies chased the suspect for about a minute before the pursuit was taken over by the crew of the Sheriff’s Office’s Henry-1 helicopter.

A minute later, the suspect entered the Coddingtown Mall Apartments on Range Avenue near Guerneville Road, where he ran from the vehicle.

Porter was taken into custody around 8:50 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on suspicion of car theft, possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi