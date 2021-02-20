Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in four Sonoma Valley arson fires

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday evening arrested a woman on suspicion of intentionally setting four fires over a seven-hour span earlier that day.

At 12:30 pm Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on Polley Lane, in unincorporated El Verano, just west of the city of Sonoma.

They arrived to find a Honda Accord engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The car was determined to belong to Renee Ruth Fitzhugh, 36, of Sonoma. Police made contact with her a short distance away from that fire, which members of the Sonoma Valley Fire Department determined had been deliberately set.

After interviewing witnesses, Deputies came to believe that Fitzhugh had set her own car on fire. They also suspected she may have been involved in three fires set earlier that morning, between 5:45 and 6:30 a.m.

Detectives from the Sheriff Office’s property crimes unit took over the investigation, and linked Fitzhugh to all four fires. She was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of charges including arson and violating her probation.

Thursday was “quite a busy morning,” said Sean Lacy, training officer at the Sonoma Valley Fire District.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to a garage fire on First Avenue in Boyes Hot Springs. That structure was mostly destroyed by the time crews arrived, said battalion chief Bob Norbom. But they were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to an attached home that is under construction.

Minutes later, engine companies from the Schell Vista Fire Protection District put out a pair of dumpster fires behind the CVS Pharmacy on West Napa Street.

Not long after, Sonoma Valley and Kenwood firefighters quickly contained another garage fire on the 19000 block of Cypress Road in El Verano.

No one was injured in those blazes.

