Sheriff’s detectives carry out search of ex-Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s home in sexual assault case

Sonoma County domestic violence and sexual assault detectives served a search warrant at the home of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli Wednesday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations by several women against him of sexual assault and misconduct, authorities told The Press Democrat.

Detectives were seen walking out of Foppoli’s Merlot Way home in Windsor with brown paper evidence bags, carrying what appeared to be personal belongings from the residence.

A crime scene investigator was also at the scene. Two other deputies stood on the sidewalk in front of the home until the group cleared out at around 10:20 a.m. Investigators were on the scene for about two hours.

The search warrant was the first served in the ongoing investigation into Foppoli, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia told The Press Democrat.

Valencia confirmed that deputies recovered items from the residence, but declined to provide any information about those items or the nature of the search, saying doing so would compromise the integrity of the investigation. He did not specify whether there will be additional search warrants served in the case.

Valencia said the warrant was under court seal. The Sonoma County Superior Court clerk’s office on Wednesday morning did not yet have a record of a warrant being filed.

The law enforcement activity on Merlot Way was the latest development in a now seven month-long investigation of the former mayor, who resigned from his post in May amid public allegations of sexual assault, abuse or harassment by nine women.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives finish up their search of Ex Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli, Wednesday in Windsor. https://t.co/Jz6ux5sicr @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/wxsLLPsURa — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) November 10, 2021

Foppoli did not immediately respond to a voicemail and text message seeking comment.

The Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation following publication of an April 8 story by the San Francisco Chronicle that detailed allegations from four women.

Among the other women who subsequently came forward with allegations against Foppoli is Esther Lemus, a Windsor councilwoman and former prosecutor who left the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office in August.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused herself and her office from the Foppoli investigation immediately after learning of Lemus’s allegations. The California Attorney General’s Office took over the case.

By late May, nine women had publicly accused Foppoli of sexual assault or misconduct. They included reality television star Farrah Abraham, whose claims stemmed from a reported encounter in Palm Beach, Florida. The police department in that city is conducting its own investigation. California’s campaign finance regulator, the California Fair Political Practices Commission, also has two open probes into complaints about Foppoli’s past political spending.

On Wednesday morning, a man who would not give his name, drove up to Foppoli’s residence and said he had been living in the home with his mother for the past month.

His mother, who spoke to a reporter on the phone, said that Foppoli was in Italy and had told her he would be there for a “couple of months.”

After authorities finished their search of the home, another person was visible inside the residence but waved away a reporter and did not come to the door.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.