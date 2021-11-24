Sheriff’s investigation reveals new details about man’s death in Santa Rosa police custody

Santa Rosa police shocked Jordon Pas with a stun gun at least twice early Thursday, with one of the shocks bringing him to his knees and a subsequent one coming within the same minute as Pas appeared to try and regain his footing, according to an account released Wednesday morning by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, and eight Santa Rosa police officers and a sergeant are on paid administrative leave.

Pas, a 40-year-old Santa Rosa resident, lived within blocks of the cul-de-sac where officers took him into custody.

Within a minute of the final shock, officers noticed Pas was not responsive to “verbal or physical stimulus,” the statement from the Sheriff’s Office said. Santa Rosa officers used a Taser stun gun, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Three minutes after that, at 1:39 a.m., officers gave Pas a dose of Narcan, a drug that is sprayed into the nose to counteract opioid overdoses, according to the statement.

Santa Rosa police had been called to Peach Court in Roseland by residents who heard gunshots or saw Pas walking around the neighborhood with a gun. The first call came in at 1:19 a.m., according to the latest update from the Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Rosa officers arrived on Peach Court at 1:27 a.m.

They found Pas holding a large landscaping rock and pacing. He was not holding a gun, but investigators found a firearm on a nearby lawn the next morning. The gun is a pistol version of an AK-47 rifle, Valencia said.

Pas did not comply with orders to drop the rock, and officers told him if he didn’t put the rock down he would be “tased,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. In a video residents provided to The Press Democrat, police can be heard yelling at Pas to “drop it.” Most of the shouting is ineligible.

Police may have shocked Pas more than twice, Valencia said, but investigators have so far only confirmed two uses of the stun gun. Pas was bleeding from an injury to his head or face, Valencia said, but it remained unclear how he sustained the wound. The morning after the shooting, a large blood stain was visible on the asphalt in the cul-de-sac where Pas was arrested.

After officers shocked Pas, put him in handcuffs and gave him Narcan, they “continued monitoring Pas until emergency medical personnel arrived,” the statement said. Medics arrived at 1:40 a.m. and began trying to save Pas’s life, the Sheriff’s Office wrote. He was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

Authorities published the names and experience of the officers involved in the death. They are: Sgt. Matt Crosbie; Officer Frank Sedeno; Officer David Lamb; Officer Nick Madarus; Officer Joe Richards; Officer Jonathan Morgan; Officer Robert Moore; Officer Bradley Marweg; Officer Jerry Ellsworth.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88