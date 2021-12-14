Sheriff’s investigators arrest 3 burglary suspects, recover guns

Three Lake County residents are suspects in a Sonoma County burglary involving multiple vehicles and a safe containing guns that were stolen over the weekend.

Authorities arrested the trio on Sunday. They are Luke Parker, 29, of Kelseyville; Travis Prince, 25, of Hidden Valley Lake; and Cole Nicholson, 28, of Middletown, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary was reported Saturday morning in an unspecified northern Sonoma County community.

Early Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle occupied by the suspects at an unspecified location and discovered the men had guns that had been reportedly taken during a burglary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Parker, Prince and Nicholson were taken into custody. Investigators served search warrants in Lake County on property connected to the men and found other items that were believed to have been stolen in the burglary.

The additional property included a Jeep, 2 dirt bikes, a trailer and dishes and food. Also found were tools stolen from a different victim.

Detectives are still investigating both cases.

